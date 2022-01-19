French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after skiing accident in the Alps

Gaspard Ulliel (Ian West/PA)

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, has died after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent’s office.

Ulliel, who was 37, portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent.

He is also in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, and was the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

Ulliel was in hospital on Tuesday after the accident in the Savoie region’s Rosiere ski area, the Savoie prosecutor’s office said.

The office of the actor’s agent said Ulliel died on Wednesday.

Gaspard Ulliel (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

It provided no details.

Local broadcaster France Bleu said he was taken to hospital with a skull injury, and that he apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes.

The other skier was not taken to hospital, according to France Bleu.

Police and prosecutors would not discuss details of the accident.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been leading five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

In the neighbouring Haute-Savoie region, a five-year-old girl was killed on Saturday when a skier crashed into her.