Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts

World NewsPublished:

Wolf Volcano last erupted in 2015.

Lava from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
Lava from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

The tallest mountain in the Galapagos Islands has erupted, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean, according to Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute.

A cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to 3,793 metres (12,444ft) above sea level following the eruption that began shortly before midnight on Wednesday local time, the institute said.

There was no immediate danger to populated areas, which are located at the opposite side of Isabela island, the largest in the Galapagos chain.

Lava spreading from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
Lava spreading from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador (Wilson Cabrera/National Galapagos Park communications office via AP)

The 1,701-metre (5,580ft) volcano is one of numerous active volcanos in the Galapagos, which are nearly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) from mainland South America.

Images taken from afar and circulated by the government showed glowing lava piercing through the pre-dawn darkness.

The volcano last erupted in 2015.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News