Russia warns Ukraine against use of force in rebel regions

Russia’s military has warned the Ukrainian government against trying to settle a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine with force, a statement that adds to the tensions sparked by a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border.

Officials in Ukraine and the west have said the amassing of troops may indicate plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbour, but Russian officials have repeatedly denied harbouring such plans.

On Thursday, Germany’s new foreign minister warned Russia that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it made any militaristic moves against Ukraine.

Annalena Baerbock, speaking in Paris while making her first foreign trip a day after taking office, emphasised the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile neighbours such as Russia.

President Joe Biden holds a virtual conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the White House in Washington (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, called media reports about Russia allegedly preparing an attack on Ukraine “a lie” and said that Ukraine was to blame for escalating tensions in its war-torn eastern industrial heartland, known as Donbas, by deploying new weapons there.

Gen. Gerasimov warned Kyiv against using force in the area. “Any provocations by Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas problems with force will be suppressed,” he said at a briefing with foreign military attaches.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter tug-of-war since 2014, when Moscow annexed the peninsula of Crimea and threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. The fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has since killed more than 14,000 people.

Tensions have reignited this year amid reports of a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border.

US President Joe Biden said this week the US would take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Russian President Vladimir Putin’s concerns over Ukraine and Europe at large, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from ordering a destabilising new invasion of Ukraine.

US intelligence officials have determined that Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has begun planning for a possible invasion as soon as early next year.

Moscow has denied plans to attack Ukraine and in turn alleged that Kyiv might try to reclaim the areas controlled by the rebels. Ukrainian officials have denied an intention to do so.

President Putin has urged the west to provide guarantees that would preclude Nato from expanding to Ukraine and discussed the tense situation around Ukraine with President Biden on Tuesday.