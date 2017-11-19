What just happened? How Zimbabwe’s political crisis over Robert Mugabe unfolded

Zimbabwe’s long-time president Robert Mugabe, the world’s oldest head of state at 93, is resisting stepping aside.

Placed under military house arrest amid fears he was positioning his wife to succeed him, warned by the ruling party’s Central Committee to step aside or face impeachment, he had been expected to resign in a speech on Sunday night.

Disappointed Zimbabweans watch the televised address. (Ben Curtis/AP)

Here’s a timeline of events in a whirlwind drama many never thought they would see after Mugabe’s 37 years in charge:

(Ben Curtis/AP/PA)