First cargo ship passes through new channel after Baltimore bridge collapse

The first cargo ship has passed through a newly opened deep-water channel in Baltimore after being stuck in the harbour since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago.

The Balsa 94, a bulk carrier sailing under a Panama flag, passed through the new 35-foot channel on Thursday morning, headed for St John’s, Canada.

The ship is one of five stranded vessels expected to pass through the new, temporary channel. It is expected to arrive in Canada on Monday.