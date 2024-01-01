Peter Rhodes on New Year perils, regifting presents and the joy of The Snowman getting zapped
Happy 2024. Don't waste it.
By Peter Rhodes
Regifting is apparently the big thing this New Year, with thousands of unwanted presents being passed on to new recipients. Scented candles, having no sell-by date, are regifting favourites but there's also a thriving market for those curious liqueurs that nobody seems to drink.
In my day a bottle of advocaat could expect to be shunted between a succession of “friends” before being well-wrapped and handed to the unsuspecting bin men. Today, the weird citrus liqueur, limoncello, is a top regifting tipple. Even as I type its name I feel my teeth squeak.