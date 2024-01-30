Express & Star
Close

Disgusted, ashamed and confused: Black Country Derby from a non-footy fan perspective

Daniel Walton was a neutral observer, who witnessed the violence and hate at the Black Country derby. He today records his experience.

Plus
By Daniel Walton
Published
Sunday's match was postponed while police dealt with the violence

The chance to cover the Baggies versus Wolves derby was one that I had been relishing.

I'm not a follower of football, but enjoy big events and any chance to spend time with Black Country folk is always a pleasure.

It's true to say I saw the best and worst of people on Sunday. The vast majority of those I spoke to were passionate and excited, and they reacted in the same way when it became clear hooliganism was going to mar the big day – they were shocked and appalled.

The day started in the Hogshead pub in Wolverhampton, an avid footy pub that was acting as a hub for excited Wolves fans travelling to the Hawthorns.

It opened at 6am to allow the punters to have a place to meet and drink prior to the match. The tables were stacked with pints and very little food, a combination replicated across the region and one that must have contributed to the events that later transpired.

Similar stories
Most popular