Disgusted, ashamed and confused: Black Country Derby from a non-footy fan perspective

The chance to cover the Baggies versus Wolves derby was one that I had been relishing.

I'm not a follower of football, but enjoy big events and any chance to spend time with Black Country folk is always a pleasure.

It's true to say I saw the best and worst of people on Sunday. The vast majority of those I spoke to were passionate and excited, and they reacted in the same way when it became clear hooliganism was going to mar the big day – they were shocked and appalled.

The day started in the Hogshead pub in Wolverhampton, an avid footy pub that was acting as a hub for excited Wolves fans travelling to the Hawthorns.

It opened at 6am to allow the punters to have a place to meet and drink prior to the match. The tables were stacked with pints and very little food, a combination replicated across the region and one that must have contributed to the events that later transpired.