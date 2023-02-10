I’m from Wolverhampton – how dare you name our city as one of the worst places to live?

Queen Square in Wolverhampton city centre

Every year, some website or another posts a list of the 'worst places to live' – and as predicted Wolverhampton has once more landed a place right on up there with the very worst.

'Rubbish-ridden', 'full of countless chavs', 'yobs causing havoc' and 'dodgy-looking people' are just some of the brazen terms used to describe this beating heart of the Black Country.

But enough is enough – we ay all like that bab!

As someone born and bred in this city, I have heard my fair share of the negativity over the years.

And yes, like everywhere else in this struggling country, we have been hit by ongoing infrastructure works, the cost of living crisis and rising unemployment.

But there's so much to shout about too, and I couldn't feel more proud of where I'm from.

Us Wulfrunians are a proud bunch and you won't find better, more down-to-earth people anywhere else in the world.

We aren't all yobs, or chavs, or litter lout, drunken hooligans – that is just not true. It's the people that make up a city and we have the cream of the crop. Wulfrunians are hard-working, patriotic and determined – and that's not forgetting to mention our unique Black Country humour.

Take Black Country Day – how many places have a whole day to celebrate where they live?

Not to mention our unique dialect (yow alright bab?), rich industrial heritage and a love of our Premier League football team Wolves that binds us all together.

And what about all of the city's famous sons and daughters? From Wolves and England footballer Billy Wright, to popstars such as Beverley Knight and Liam Payne, the city has produced more than its fair share of prominent people.

Great parks, historic buildings, perfect transport links and of course, all of our brilliant Black Country boozers.

Things are not all bad for Wolverhampton.