Star comment: Hoping for tipping point in fight against cancer

Today there is another breakthrough on cervical cancer. A more accurate test that detects cell changes has been developed by scientists. This will benefit the detection of cervical cancer but possibly also other types of the disease.

Covid taught us just how quickly progress can be made when money and resources are thrown at an issue.Technology discovered by Pfizer, using mRNA technology, is a true game-changer as it allows vaccines to target only a virus’s genetic code. That makes it far more effective and that principle is now being extended to other diseases, including cancer.

Today’s breakthrough in the testing of cells that could one day turn to cancer is another huge step forward. It will also allow a more targeted approach, making it more effective and less evasive.

We are still many years away from finding a cure for cancer, but may be on a tipping point in understanding how we can prevent it and control it.

The steps taking in recent years have been astounding and shows the importance of investing in research and development. We need more university graduates choosing a path in the sciences and good funding for those who are at the cutting edge.

Lives will be saved by the breakthroughs that are being made. We can look forward with optimism, hope and positivity about a brighter future thanks to science.

***

Motorway services are an occupational hazard for those who travel far by road.

The best ones leave visitors refreshed and revitalised. The worst are a stressful - and expensive - experience.

The Transport Focus survey is doing us all a favour by forcing under-performing service stations to get their act together. We can all accept there can be a price to pay for the convenience of off-motorway services, not least in higher fuel charges and expensive food. That doesn’t, however, mean we should pay through the nose or accept toilets that are degrading to use.