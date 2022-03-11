Star comment: It's depressing women do not feel safe to travel alone

Women should be able to travel freely at whatever time of day or night, alone or with others, and feel safe. Sadly, they do not. We appear to have regressed as a society where cat-calling, verbal intimidation and worse has been normalised.

We must push back the tide of ugliness and unpleasantness that has found its way into society. Calling out intimidatory behaviour is the right thing to do.

A new initiative is being launched across the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire stamp out such behaviour.

Such steps are positive, notwithstanding the disappointment that they are necessary.

In London, publicity campaigns have been launched to warn people against inappropriate behaviour. It might be necessary to do similar here. Visual reminders to men not to descend into the dark ages can act as a powerful reminder of the impact our behaviour can have on others and can lead to a reduction in offences.

Identifying when someone feels stressed by someone else’s behaviour is key so that practical interventions can be made to protect their welfare.

There is a grim record of crimes against women and we all have a role to play in stamping out such behaviour. We ought not to need such reminders but the seedy, deprived and aggressive behaviour of a small minority make them necessary.

We all have a responsibility to conduct ourselves appropriately while supporting those subjugated to unsavoury behaviour.

Cadbury’s move to “scale back” operations in Russia is welcome. It is a shame it has taken so long for the decision to be made.

One by one, the big brands are pulling out. Cadbury owner Mondelez has become the latest in a growing list of firms to reduce operations over the invasion of Ukraine.

It follows the likes of McDonald’s, Heineken and Nestle in realising that operating in Russia is likely to make their brands toxic. Coca-Cola and Pepsi have also joined, along with Starbucks.

It matters that big brands are seen to act. Economically, it will add to the damage being done to the Russian economy through sanctions. More importantly, however, it will indicate to its people that not all is well.