Police appeal for Christmas themed names for newest additions

West Midlands Police have launched an urgent appeal to help find two festive-themed names for their newest puppies.

The eight-week-old German Shepherd puppies were gifted to the force by Surrey Police, with police asking for help in finding some 'pawesome' name choices for them both.

On Facebook, West Midlands Police appealed: "We have welcomed two new puppies to West Midlands Police.

"The 8-week-old German Shepherds have kindly been given to us by Surrey Police. We’re asking for your help to name them & the theme is Christmas."

The two favourite names so far are Donner and Blitzen, both after the iconic reindeer, but also the German for Thunder and Lightening.

The names of the two puppies are expected to be announced next week, just in time for Christmas.