Nicki Minaj released by Dutch police before Manchester Co-op Live Arena show

Nicki Minaj has been released following her arrest in Amsterdam hours before she is due to go on stage in Manchester.

The 41-year-old American singer, known for the songs Starships, Super Bass and Anaconda, is set to perform at Co-op Live Arena on Saturday evening as part of her Pink Friday World Tour.

A statement to the PA news agency from the Dutch police said a woman, 41, was arrested after allegedly trying to take soft drugs from Schiphol Airport to another country.

Singer Nicki Minaj was due to perform in Manchester on Saturday (Doug Peters/PA)

An update from the force at around 9pm stated that it had released their “suspect and she can now move on”.

The force added that the woman will have to pay “a fine” which will be determined by the Public Prosecution Service.

Minaj’s show at Co-op Live was originally set to have doors open at 6.30pm but this was changed to 7pm, and fans have since entered the venue.

Frankie Harper, who has a birthday on Saturday, remains “optimistic” inside the arena and told PA “everyone is refreshing all social medias just for a shred of information, but I don’t think a lot of people will believe it until she comes out”.

If it did not go ahead, the 20-year-old would be “devastated” before adding: “It definitely would hurt more that I travelled all this way to see her perform on my birthday.

“But I can’t see her team cancelling this late.”

Minaj has livestreamed being arrested as well as claiming that police found drugs in her luggage after her items were checked by customs.

She wrote that “they found weed” and her security “already advised them” that items belong to them, and not her.

Promoters Live Nation, the venue Co-op Live and Minaj’s team have all been contacted for comment.

Co-op Live was plagued by issues before opening earlier this month.

The venue postponed its first official show several times after safety concerns with the performer, US rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, moving his gig to rival AO Arena over the delays.

However, the UK’s biggest arena had live music on May 14, when British rock band Elbow took to the stage.