Watchdog launches probe into police shooting of man carrying crossbow

The police watchdog has launched an investigation into the shooting of a man armed with a crossbow in Buckinghamshire.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was looking into the circumstances around the shooting in Downley, High Wycombe, on May 10.

It comes after an officer was themselves shot in the leg with a crossbow bolt.

A mandatory referral was made from Thames Valley Police (TVP) after the armed man was seriously injured.

The force confirmed on Thursday that Jason King, 54, had been charged and remanded in custody in relation to the incident.

TVP officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Downley shortly before 6pm.

An officer was struck in the leg with a crossbow bolt and injured before armed response units arrived at the scene.

A firearms officer then discharged one shot which struck the man, who had been located in a park, the watchdog said.

First aid was provided by officers at the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was discharged from hospital earlier this week.

Police body-worn footage, accounts from the officers present and reviewed police call logs have been used in the inquiries, the IOPC said.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Police shootings are fortunately rare, however given that a man has been seriously injured after being shot, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish what happened, not least because a police officer was also injured.

“No police officer is under investigation for either misconduct or criminality – they are being treated as witnesses.”

King, of School Close, Downley, was charged with two counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, TVP said.

He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, affray, possession of a knife in a public place, criminal damage, cultivation of cannabis a class B controlled drug, possession of cannabis a class B controlled drug and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

King was due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.