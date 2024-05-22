Recognise state of Palestine, Scottish minister tells UK

The UK Government should recognise the state of Palestine, Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary has said.

Angus Robertson has urged UK ministers to join Ireland, Norway and Spain – who announced the move on Wednesday.

Irish premier Simon Harris told journalists in Dublin the decision was taken due to his country’s understanding of the fight for international recognition, adding it was based on a “permanent peace”.

The move has created more of a push north of the border, with Mr Robertson posting on X, formerly Twitter, that the UK should follow suit.

“Very welcome recognition of the State of Palestine by Ireland, Spain and Norway,” he said.

“It is high time for the UK Government to do the same and the Labour Party to give an unequivocal commitment to support the move now.”

Mr Robertson was joined by former first minister Humza Yousaf, who has consistently pushed for a ceasefire in Gaza since the conflict began last year, and praised the “courageous moral leadership” of the three countries.

“It is time other governments stopped paying mere lip-service to a two-state solution,” he posted.

“The UK Government must now officially recognise the state of Palestine.”

Scottish Green external affairs spokesman Ross Greer said: “I am glad that so many European countries are finally joining the vast majority of the world in recognising the state of Palestine.

“As one of the countries most responsible for the decades of injustice inflicted on Palestinians, I hope the UK will now join in that recognition and begin to undo the harm it has done.

“The refusal to recognise Palestine by a handful of powerful countries led by the US and UK has not only been shameful, it has made the situation worse.

“It has been used to undermine the Palestinian people and their efforts to achieve liberation and a lasting peace.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.