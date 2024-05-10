Pasties on William as Prince of Wales tours Isles of Scilly

The Prince of Wales has enjoyed the Isles of Scilly like any other tourist, swimming in the sea and treating his entourage to a round of Cornish pasties.

William ordered five of the savoury treats during a visit to the harbour on the island of St Mary’s, and joked that they were not all for him.

And he donned a wet suit to go swimming in the waters around Tresco – where it is rumoured he spends breaks with his family.

The future king had travelled to Hugh Town on St Mary’s to tour the waterfront, bathed in brilliant summer sunshine, and to learn about its importance to Islanders gearing up for the tourist season.

William made a beeline for On The Quay cafe where staff had baked a bigger batch of pasties, with flavours from chicken and chorizo to Bombay potato, in anticipation of the prince popping in.

Asked by staff Joely Dearman, 22, and Zachariah Fox, 28, what type of pasty he wanted, the Prince replied “traditional”, and asked for five.

William broke new ground during a visit to St Mary’s Community Hospital (Ben Birchall/PA)

As everyone in the cafe laughed, he quickly added: “They’re not all for me“, and added: “It does smell delicious in here.”

He went on to tell them: “I was saying to the others, I can’t believe the islands today when you’ve got weather like this, it’s just beautiful.

“I got in the sea yesterday which was good – I wore a wetsuit.”