Charles becomes patron of Royal Air Force Museum

The King has become patron of the Royal Air Force Museum, a role held by his father for more than 50 years.

The museum said it was “honoured and thrilled” that Charles had accepted the role, saying his “dedication” and “unwavering support” make him a “fitting ambassador”.

It comes after a review of more than 1,000 royal patronages conducted by the Royal Household.

Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, was royal patron of the RAF Museum from 1968 until his death in 2021.

The RAF Museum said: “We are honoured and thrilled to announce that His Majesty King Charles III has graciously accepted the role of Royal Patron for the RAF Museum.

“His Majesty’s dedication to honouring the legacy of the Royal Air Force and his unwavering support for our mission to share the story of the service make him a fitting ambassador for our institution.”

It added: “With His Majesty King Charles III as our Royal Patron, we look forward to further advancing our mission of sharing the rich history and enduring legacy of the Royal Air Force with audiences around the world.”

The review by the Royal Household featured the close involvement of members of the royal family and focused on organisations Queen Elizabeth II supported as patron and those Charles and Camilla represented as patron or president before they became King and Queen.

Charles’s patronages have increased from 441 to 669, Camilla has an additional 15 and now heads 115 organisations, while the late Queen had 492.