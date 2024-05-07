Temperatures set to hit 25C this weekend amid warmer weather across UK

Britain is set to bask in some warmer weather after the bank holiday washout – with temperatures expected to hit highs of 25C this weekend.

Forecasters say temperatures will continue to build in England and Wales during the week, with any showers expected to be brief and isolated.

By the weekend, parts of the south could see the hottest day of the year, beating the current highest of 23.4C, recorded in Santon Downham in Suffolk last Thursday.

People will be heading to the beach as temperatures rise this week (PA)

Conditions in Scotland and Northern Ireland are also expected to improve throughout the week, with highs of 22C forecast in Glasgow on Saturday.

During the week, patches of moving high pressure are “likely to cause periods of prolonged rainfall” in parts of Northern Ireland and the north of Scotland, according to Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge.

Temperatures in these parts are expected to be in the high teens across the week despite the rainy weather.

Forecasters have urged people to take care amid rising UV levels across the UK this week, as well as an increasing pollen count.

The warmer weather is not likely to last long, however, with temperatures expected to fall next week as the high pressure covering the country moves on and is replaced by low pressure.

According to the Met Office’s long-range forecast, conditions are expected to turn more changeable, with rainfall likely to be above average in most areas.

Temperatures are predicted to return back closer to normal for May.