Charity set up by Queen announces second series of reading podcast

A charity established by the Queen has announced a second series of its podcast featuring guests including Neil Gaiman and Richard E Grant.

The Queen’s Reading Room was formed from a book club set up by Camilla in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic to celebrate the power and benefits of reading.

Across nine episodes, guests will speak to charity CEO and host Vicki Perrin about their relationship with reading.

Other guests will include comedian Mel Giedroyc and novelist Kate Mosse.

The weekly series will begin on Monday, May 20.

The first series of The Queen’s Reading Room Podcast featured Rebus author Sir Ian Rankin, actress Dame Joanna Lumley, and comedian David Baddiel and was listened to in 158 countries.

Ms Perrin said: “We were astounded by the response to the first season of The Queen’s Reading Room Podcast.

“It is clear that the podcast reached and resonated with listeners globally, enabling them to connect and fall in love with books.

“I hope that this second season of the podcast will continue to inspire listeners to go on new literary adventures and help those wishing they loved books a little more, to discover the true joy of reading.”

In March, Camilla gathered authors, academics and celebrity supporters for an evening reception at Clarence House to mark new research commissioned by her Queen’s Reading Room literary project.

The former Duchess of Cornwall launched The Reading Room on Instagram in January 2021 and the project was relaunched as charity The Queen’s Reading Room in February 2023.