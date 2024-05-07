Prominent Stormont minister to miss scheduled Covid-19 Inquiry appearance

A prominent Stormont minister will not appear at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry as scheduled after receiving medical advice.

The current Economy Minister Conor Murphy served as Finance Minister in Northern Ireland during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was due to appear before the inquiry along with a number of other Stormont Ministers, including Lord Weir, Diane Dodds, Deirdre Hargey and Caral Ni Chuilin on Wednesday.

A Covid-19 Inquiry logo on a banner outside the Clayton Hotel in Belfast where the inquiry is holding hearings in Northern Ireland in May (Liam McBurney/PA)

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said Mr Murphy has been advised to rest pending medical tests.

He is also not responding to a motion in the Assembly on Tuesday, she said.

“Conor Murphy has been advised by his doctor to rest pending scheduled medical tests,” she said.

“He informed the Speaker on Friday that he would not be available to respond to an economy motion in the Assembly today.

“He has also informed the Covid Inquiry that he will not be able to attend a hearing, scheduled for this week, also on medical advice.

“First and foremost I wish Conor well and a full and speedy recovery. It is essential that, while under medical supervision he follows fully the medical advice he has been given and takes the time to rest and recover.”