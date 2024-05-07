Man claims he killed drug dealer in self-defence before dismembering his body

A 49-year-old man accused of murdering and dismembering the body of a drug dealer has told a court he killed him in self-defence in an argument over an unpaid debt.

Benjamin Atkins and Debbie Pereira, 29, are both charged with the murder of 48-year-old Simon Shotton, whose two sawed-off legs were found in packages on the Manor Steps Zig Zag footpath on Boscombe seafront in Bournemouth, Dorset, in August 2023.

They are also on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of preventing the burial of a corpse and perverting the course of justice.

Giving evidence, Atkins said that he had first met Mr Shotton to buy heroin and cocaine from him before Mr Shotton began visiting the home of the defendants and asking if he could stay with them.

Bodycam footage of Debbie Pereira’s arrest (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

Atkins said Mr Shotton would provide drugs worth £30 to £40 in lieu of paying rent and added that he would sleep on the sofa or in a tent in the garden.

He added: “We were never pals, he was a drug dealer, I started getting the hump with him, he started treating our house like a hotel, very disrespectful.”

Atkins said that he had received a “threatening” message from Mr Shotton, who had said that the defendant owed him £270, which Atkins denied.

The defendant told the court that when he returned home with Pereira on August 18, they were confronted by Mr Shotton who was holding a syringe “aggressively”.

He said that Mr Shotton said to him: “You’d better have my money or I am going to f****** kill you.”

Atkins has been charged with murder (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

Atkins said the argument continued into the house and added he had told Mr Shotton he would sell some items to pay him the £30 that he said he owed him.

He added that Mr Shotton “wasn’t pleased about it” and said: “He was frothing at the mouth, he was livid.”

Atkins continued: “He had a knife in his hand, he poked me in the stomach with it a couple of times.

“I have tried to defend myself by trying to grab the knife. It was f****** carnage. He was going to kill me, there was do doubt about it.”

Describing his feelings at the time, Atkins said: “The only way I can describe it is terror.”

He added: “It was like he was possessed, he was definitely on drugs, 100%.”

CCTV showing Benjamin Atkins and Debbie Pereira walking with a hacksaw (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

Atkins said that he attempted to defend himself by stabbing him with the end of a plastic hairbrush until it snapped and by also hitting him over the head several times with a speaker until Mr Shotton stopped moving.

Atkins said: “This guy had a knife, he was coming to kill me, I done whatever I could to stop him.”

He added: “I was in a state of shock, in a state of panic, a state of terror, unless you have experienced anything like it, you wouldn’t know, I checked his pulse, there was no pulse.”

Atkins said that he then smoked some crack cocaine using Mr Shotton’s pipe because he was “shocked”.

He said that he went with Pereira to sell Mr Shotton’s phone later the day at a Cash Creators shop for money to buy drugs, and added that was his co-defendant’s “only involvement”.

Bodycam footage of Debbie Pereira’s arrest (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

Describing his actions to dismember the body, Atkins, a father-of-two, said: “I won’t deny it, I used copious amounts of various drugs.

“I pulled his body into the garden, covered him up. Later in the evening, when Debs was asleep, I went into the garden and I cut him up.

“I wouldn’t have done that if I wasn’t under the influence, I wouldn’t have cut him up, I was scared, I was traumatised, I was panicked, I was under extreme stress as well as under the influence.

“What I done was truly awful, it’s horrendous what I have done and I deserve to be punished for what I have done.

“I am sorry to his family, I am sorry to my family. It’s difficult for me to be remorseful to a man who was trying to kill me in my own house.”

The trial continues.