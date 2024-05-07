Alleged sword attacker in court over Hainault schoolboy murder

An alleged samurai sword attacker has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of virtually decapitating a 14-year-old schoolboy during a 20-minute rampage.

Marcus Arduini Monzo allegedly ran up behind Daniel Anjorin and slashed him in the neck and chest as the youngster was walking to school.

Monzo, 36, also allegedly injured four other people – including two police officers – during five separate incidents over 20 minutes in Hainault, north-east London, on April 30.

Victim Daniel Anjorin was attacked as he walked to school (Met Police/PA)

On Tuesday, Monzo appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, east London, confirmed his name and date of birth as he stood in the dock.

Judge Lucraft set a timetable for the case with a plea hearing on July 23 and a provisional three-week trial at the Old Bailey from February 3 next year.

Monzo was remanded into custody.

Just before 7am last Tuesday, Monzo allegedly crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close, hitting member of the public, Donato Iwule.

He then allegedly attacked Daniel from behind, slashing his neck and stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground.

Floral tributes laid in Laing Close, Hainault (Yui Mok/PA)

Prosecutor Tom Little KC told the court the boy was “largely decapitated” in the attack.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was “sharp force trauma to the head”.

When police officers rushed to help the teenager, Monzo allegedly appeared from a bush and chased them.

It is alleged he jumped out at Pc Yasmin Margaret Mechem-Whitfield, causing “significant injuries”.

The defendant then allegedly made his way across a number of gardens before entering the home of a couple who were asleep with their four-year-old child.

Monzo allegedly attacked the father, Henry De Los Rios Polania, in the bedroom, causing injuries to his neck and arm.

Damage to a property on Laing Close near the scene in Hainault (Samuel Montgomery/PA)

A second officer, Inspector Moloy Elec Campbell, attempted to apprehend the defendant and was also stabbed with the sword, it is alleged.

The defendant was tasered and arrested.

Monzo was charged with Daniel’s murder, the attempted murder of Mr Iwule and Pc Mechem-Whitfield, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr De Los Rios Polania and Inspector Campbell.

He was also charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

On Saturday, Daniel’s devastated parents issued a statement paying tribute to their “loved and amazing son”.

They said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.”

The family sent “best wishes” for the other victims of the “unthinkable incident” and thanked the local community for their support.

On Sunday, more than 300 people gathered at a vigil to pay tribute to Daniel.