UK sanctions Ugandan politicians over corruption claims

The UK has sanctioned three Ugandan politicians over corruption allegations involving theft from an aid project.

Former ministers Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu are now subject to a travel ban and asset freezes along with the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, Anita Annet Among.

The three women have been charged with corruption by authorities in the East African nation, with Ms Kitutu and Ms Nandutu alleged to have stolen iron sheets from a housing project in the country’s Karamoja region and provided them to prominent politicians and their families, and Ms Among alleged to have benefited from the scheme.

Deputy foreign secretary and development minister Andrew Mitchell said: “The actions of these individuals in taking aid from those who need it most, and keeping the proceeds, is corruption at its worst and has no place in society.

“The Ugandan courts are rightly taking action to crack down on those politicians who seek to line their own pockets at their constituents’ expense.”

He added that the UK is “sending a clear message” that “corruption has consequences and you will be held responsible”.

The trio are the first Ugandans to be sanctioned under the UK’s global anti-corruption sanctions regime.

Introduced in 2021, the regime has been used to sanction 42 individuals and entities from countries including Bulgaria, Lebanon, South Africa and Russia.

It is understood the project the women are said to have stolen from did not involve UK aid funds.