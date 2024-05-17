Rishi Sunak spotted at Southampton football match

Rishi Sunak was in the stands on Friday night to watch his beloved Southampton FC take on West Brom.

The Prime Minister, a self-described “massive Saints fan”, was seen standing and clapping, wearing a black hoodie emblazoned with “Saints 85” in red.

Home team Southampton and West Brom are competing for a place in next Sunday’s Championship play-off final.

He said in April he is hoping for a “trip to Wembley” at the end of the football season to watch his team in the play-offs.

Mr Sunak was born in Southampton and has previously said he would be a “very happy man” if he could run his club.