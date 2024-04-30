Man with sword arrested after stabbings and attacks on police officers

A man with a sword has been arrested following reported stabbings and attacks on police officers in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in Hainault at around 7am on Tuesday.

The force said there were reports of people being stabbed during the incident in the Thurlow Gardens area.

Police said the suspect is understood to have gone on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

The 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in custody, the force added.

The Met said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and it is not believed to be terror-related.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.

“I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm.

Emergency services in Hainault, north-east London (Peter Kingdom/PA)

“People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”

The force said it was awaiting an update on the condition of those injured in the attacks.

Transport for London’s website confirmed Hainault Tube station is closed “due to a police investigation in the area”.

In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, shadow health secretary and the MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, wrote: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault.

(PA Graphics)

“There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding.

“One male detained.”

Witnesses described seeing a helicopter circling the area, with police and ambulances heading towards the scene.

London Fire Brigade said firefighters were mobilised to assist police and the London Ambulance Service.