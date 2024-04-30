Line Of Duty and Rob Roy star Brian McCardie dies aged 59

Line Of Duty and Rob Roy star Brian McCardie has died aged 59, his agent has confirmed.

The Scottish actor, who grew up Carluke, near Glasgow, played criminal boss turned police informant Tommy Hunter in the hit BBC crime show.

His sister Sarah McCardie announced on Tuesday that he died “suddenly at home” on Sunday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ms McCardie wrote that he was a “wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon”.

She added: “We love him and will miss him greatly, please remember Brian in your thoughts.”

McCardie also had parts in Roman-set series Domina as Cicero, in time travel historical show Outlander as Sir Marcus MacRannoch, who offers help during a prison rescue attempt, and as the Irish leader James Connolly in 1916-set Rebellion.

Following the post, United Agents confirmed his death to the PA news agency.

In a statement, they said: “We are shocked and so deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian’s sudden death.

“He was an actor of such great talent who we were lucky to represent, and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Sean Bean and Brian McCardie in Time. (BBC Studios/James Stack)

In Rob Roy, McCardie starred as Alasdair MacGregor, the brother of the title character, who was played by Northern Ireland actor Liam Neeson.

His other film parts include the 2013 adaption of Irvine Welsh novel Filth, which starred James McAvoy, 2003 period drama Mr Barrington, and Channel 5’s 2018 alternate history drama Agatha And The Truth Of Murder.

McCardie also had roles in 2019 Netflix series The Last Czars, along with BBC shows 2021’s Time, opposite Sean Bean, Dundee-set Dog Days and 2023’s Agatha Christie’s Murder Is Easy.

Ms McCardie also wrote that he was a “beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend” and the funeral will be announced soon.

“As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time,” she added.

A statement from Line Of Duty producers Jed Mercurio and Simon Heath and the team behind the hit show, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Brian McCardie’s death.

“We feel honoured to have worked with Brian on Line Of Duty. Brian was an incredibly talented actor, and the lasting impact he had as Tommy Hunter is testament to the power of his performance.

“Off screen, Brian couldn’t have been more different from the character he played – he was warm, funny and charming. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.”