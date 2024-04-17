MP calls for law change to end ‘relentless bombardment’ of noisy fireworks

A Labour MP has called for a law change to ensure fireworks are quieter and to put an end to the “relentless bombardment” on people and their pets.

Judith Cummins said she hopes the Fireworks (Noise Limits) Bill will end the misery caused to many people by the illegal and antisocial use of fireworks.

MPs heard the current limit for commercial fireworks is 120 decibels (dB), with Ms Cummins proposing to reduce this to 90 dB.

Judith Cummins MP said the Bill would stop shops from selling loud fireworks to the general public (Richard Townshend/PA)

The Bradford South MP said she does not intend to ruin the fun for those who enjoy fireworks responsibly, but argued that current legislation is “out of date and ineffective”.

Introducing the Bill to the Commons, Ms Cummins said: “Whilst fireworks can be a great source of entertainment, currently they also cause misery for many people and their pets right across this country.

“This Bill would stop shops from selling loud fireworks to the general public, tackling this widespread problem.”

She added: “This Bill holds the power to protect people from noise disturbance without impacting the enjoyment of those who want to use fireworks.

“I would emphasise here that professionals can still continue to use fireworks which exceeds the 90 dB limit, and so organised public displays will not be affected.

“And I’m certainly not seeking to stop people from enjoying fireworks responsibly.

She continued: “This legislation is simply out of date and ineffective, with the public, police and local authorities complaining of the inadequacy of the law, it’s time to change the law, stop the noise, and reduce the maximum dB limit of publicly available fireworks.”

Ms Cummins argued that fireworks negatively impact children with additional needs, as well as ex-servicemen suffering from PTSD and animals.

She said: “It aims to end the misery caused to people and their pets through the illegal and antisocial use of fireworks at all hours of the day and night, day-in, day-out, week after week.

“It puts an end to this relentless bombardment because people should not have to put up with this.”

In November last year, Home Secretary James Cleverly said reducing the noise of fireworks was a “thoughtful proposal” worthy of consideration.