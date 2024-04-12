Youths remanded in custody charged with murdering boy, 15, in West Bromwich

A 13-year-old boy and a youth aged 17 have appeared before a Crown Court judge charged with stabbing a teenager to death near a shopping centre.

Isaac Brown, 15, was fatally injured in New Square, West Bromwich, at about 9.15pm on Sunday, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The youths accused of killing Isaac appeared by separate videolinks at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, each charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.