Youths remanded in custody charged with murdering boy, 15, in West Bromwich
The defendants, aged 13 and 17, will appear again at Wolverhampton Crown Court in June, accused of killing Isaac Brown.
A 13-year-old boy and a youth aged 17 have appeared before a Crown Court judge charged with stabbing a teenager to death near a shopping centre.
Isaac Brown, 15, was fatally injured in New Square, West Bromwich, at about 9.15pm on Sunday, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The youths accused of killing Isaac appeared by separate videolinks at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, each charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.