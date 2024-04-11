Trial date set for two men accused of running people-smuggling ring

Two men are to face trial later this year accused of running a people-smuggling ring which allegedly moved more than 500 illegal migrants across Europe.

Dilshad Shamo, 41, and Ali Khdir, 40, from Caerphilly in south Wales, are accused of assisting unlawful immigration after an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Both men appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, where a trial date was set for November 4.

Shamo and Khdir, who entered not guilty pleas at a previous hearing in March, were remanded into custody.

They are alleged to have operated a people-smuggling ring from the UK – arranging the movement of migrants via boats, HGVs and cars from Iraq, Iran and Syria through the EU to Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany and France.

The NCA believes many of these migrants ended up in the UK.

Both Shamo and Khdir are alleged to have worked as part of a wider organised crime group.