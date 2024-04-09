Givan believes the DUP can hold Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s Lagan Valley seat

A senior DUP MLA has said he believes his party can hold former leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s Lagan Valley seat at the next general election.

Sir Jeffrey resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was charged with several historical sexual offences, at the end of last month.

It is understood that in a letter to party officers, he made clear he would be “strenuously contesting” all charges against him

While Sir Jeffrey has so far remained as MP, Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan said the DUP will have a strong candidate to contest the seat at the next election.

Mr Givan would not comment on whether he would seek nomination as a candidate.

DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson (PA)

He said he had spoken to DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson about a candidate to run for the party in Lagan Valley at the next general election, but said it was an internal matter,

“I have served this constituency in Lagan Valley, first as a councillor back in 2005 and then as an MLA from 2010,” he told the BBC.

“It’s a constituency that I love, I have been born and bred (in it), and have a great affinity with the people of Lagan Valley, and we will ensure that we have the strongest possible candidate so that when the general election comes the people will be able to have a great candidate to vote for because I believe that we can hold this seat.

“I don’t ever take it for granted, but we have a track record of delivery in this constituency and we will continue to provide that leadership.”

Mr Givan also expressed his backing for Mr Robinson as having “stepped up”, and said he has “very much has steadied the ship”.

He said he is focused on his role as Stormont Education Minister and “has not been distracted from delivering”.