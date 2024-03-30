Heavy rain and flooding disrupt Easter weekend events

Heavy rain over recent days has led to flooding cause disruption to Easter weekend events.

The Met Office said more rain was forecast over the bank holiday weekend, with travel disruption likely as a band of heavy rain moves across England and Wales on Monday.

The Environment Agency issued 17 warnings for expected flooding across parts of Wiltshire and Gloucestershire on Saturday morning.

The Worcestershire County Cricket clubhouse surrounded by floodwater on Saturday morning (Jacob King/PA)

It also issued 132 flood alerts across southern England, which means flooding is possible in those areas, after several days of heavy rainfall across the UK.

Worcestershire County Cricket Club’s grounds were completely covered in water on Saturday, while horse-racing at Musselburgh Racecourse near Edinburgh was rained off due to a waterlogged track.

Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “For England and Wales, generally today’s the best for the sunshine.

“Tomorrow, if you’re up early enough, it’s not going to be a bad start but it starts to go a bit downhill as we go from the afternoon onwards, and Monday certainly looks very wet in places.”

The worst of the rain will be felt from Yorkshire southwards and the Met Office said they are watching to see if weather warnings need to be issued, Mr Snell said.

An area of cloud in the North Sea will spill over into England and Wales on Easter Sunday, leading to grey conditions and spots of rain.

A band of heavy rain will then move across England and Wales in the early hours of Monday and stay throughout the day.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will hold on to brighter spells across both of the days.

Mr Snell added: “If anyone’s doing any travelling on Monday, maybe allow some extra time for journeys because regardless of whether or not we have any warnings out there, there’ll be some fairly poor travelling conditions at times.”

Musselburgh’s premier race meeting, due to feature the £100,000 Virgin Bet Queen’s Cup, was abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

The course’s general manager Bill Farnsworth said on social media: “Unfortunately racing today has been abandoned. We had 15mm of rain yesterday and we had a further just over 3mm this morning.

“The ground is very wet, it has been an incredibly wet winter.

“Normally Musselburgh would take this rain no problem but just because it is so wet and the water table is very high it hasn’t taken it so well and the ground is saturated in places.”

The day of racing was due to include family events including the annual corgi derby featuring racing dogs, but this was also called off.