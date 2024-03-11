Woman shot herself days after resigning from Barclays job, inquest told

A 65-year-old woman shot herself dead with a shotgun days after resigning from her job as a personal assistant at Barclays Bank, an inquest heard.

Lesley Page’s husband, Stephen Page, told police in an emergency call that “his wife had shot herself”, Detective Inspector Alix Wright of Norfolk Police said in a statement read by the coroner’s officer.

Norfolk’s senior coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a narrative conclusion that Mrs Page shot herself, but the evidence “doesn’t reveal her intention”.

The couple, who had been together for more than 40 years, had lived together at a 17th century hall in the village of Emneth.

The statement from Ms Wright said Mrs Page had worked for Barclays Bank at head office at Canary Wharf, and the couple had moved to Emneth around six years ago.

Mrs Page was found with shotgun injuries to the torso on the morning of September 11 last year, having tendered her resignation the previous month, Monday’s hearing in Norwich was told.

She had secured a new job at a local solicitors’ firm and had been due to start the following month, in October.

A property in Lady’s Drove, Emneth, Norfolk, is sealed off by police (Sam Russell/ PA)

Coroner Ms Lake said: “Lesley Page had recently decided to leave her job.

“The reason she gave was due to the long commute and not being happy with her work.

“She had been successful in obtaining another job that was more local.”

Barclays told police that Mrs Page was “never subject to misconduct, disciplinary or attendance proceedings”, Ms Wright said, with a colleague describing her as a “very competent employee”.

The officer said there were no recorded complaints relating to bullying, and nothing of concern was identified in financial records.

Mrs Page’s mother, Lillian Noding – who lived with her daughter and son-in-law, told police that her daughter would go clay pigeon shooting.

The coroner said Mrs Page was found injured, on the ground by a tree with a licensed shotgun by her side, and died at the scene.

“The evidence of the expert forensic firearms scientist, Mr (Andre) De Villiers Horn, was that the gun was not prone to an accidental discharge,” said Ms Lake.

She said that a reconstruction indicated Mrs Page would have been able to position herself to discharge the weapon herself.

Ms Lake said that a second shotgun wound was “most likely” caused by the weapon discharging a second time due to “rebound from the ground following recoil of the first shot”.

“I’m satisfied that Lesley Page went out into the garden on the morning of September 11 and did deliberately shoot herself,” the coroner said.

“The evidence is it’s unlikely it could be fired accidentally.”

She said she had heard evidence “that there was a change in her character in the period prior to her death” and “she had become more timid”.

She added: “But does this show intention that she wanted to die?”

“There was also evidence she had left her job – she had handed her notice in but she had found another job,” the coroner said.

“That’s evidence she was looking forward to the future.

“The evidence as well is that her family can throw no light on her wanting to end her life.

“There had been no concerns in that respect in the period immediately prior.”

She said Mrs Page had made a comment, 18 months to two years previously, about shooting herself but “not in the recent past”.

The inquest heard that Mrs Page had previously taken anti-depressant medication.

The coroner said there was no suicide note and nothing of concern in her phone communication or work devices.

She said that while Mrs Page shot herself, “she may not have intended to die”.

“It may have been a call for help or it may have been to injure herself,” she said.

Recording a narrative conclusion, Ms Lake said: “Mrs Page shot herself and died as a result of her injuries but the evidence doesn’t reveal her intention at the time.”

She offered her sympathies to family members, including her husband, who attended.

They did not speak to press at the hearing.

A man aged in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder during the police investigation last year, before he was released and told he would face no further action.