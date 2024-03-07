Ending national insurance will not happen ‘any time soon’, Hunt concedes

Jeremy Hunt has conceded the newly-stated Conservative aim to end national insurance altogether will not happen “any time soon” despite leaving the door open for more pre-election giveaways.

The Chancellor spent around £10 billion on the 2p cut to national insurance in his spring Budget, but experts have said the UK tax burden is still set to reach a record high.

During broadcast interviews on Thursday, Mr Hunt said he wants to “end the unfairness” of the system but that eliminating contributions altogether would be a “huge thing to do”.

It came as expert analysis overnight suggested the Budget showed real household disposable income is set to fall by 0.9%, making this Parliament the first in modern history to see a drop in living standards.

Asked about fiscal drag, whereby people are pulled into higher tax bands while thresholds are frozen, Mr Hunt said he is “not pretending” to have “brought all those taxes down”.

He said the revenue raised is needed to pay for measures like the furlough scheme during the pandemic and support for households with energy bills amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“I’m not pretending that I brought all those taxes down in one go. We can’t afford to do that. It wouldn’t be responsible to do that. But do I want to carry on bringing them down, as I did yesterday, as I did in the autumn statement? Yes, I do,” Mr Hunt told Times Radio.

Asked whether he is planning another fiscal event before the election, Mr Hunt said: “No, but if there’s an autumn election, which is the working assumption, then theoretically it would be possible to have one.”

The Tory Government has said its long-term aim is to eliminate what it describes as a “double tax on work” in the form of national insurance and income tax, but later suggested this is unlikely to happen in this Parliament.

“That’s a huge job,” Mr Hunt said.

“I don’t think it’s realistic to say that’s going to happen any time soon.”

The prospect of another fiscal event before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak goes to the country may give hope to those Tory backbenchers who wish the Chancellor had gone further in the Budget.

They include former home secretary Suella Braverman, who told the Commons she would have preferred to see an income tax cut that would help pensioners as well as workers.

But the Chancellor has little room for manoeuvre.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said Wednesday’s announcements left less than £9 billion of headroom against Mr Hunt’s debt target, much of which would be wiped out if the freeze on fuel duty is extended as it has been every year since 2010.

His plans also rely on tight spending restrictions after the election, which commentators have suggested involve spending cuts that departments will struggle to implement.

Experts from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and the Resolution Foundation think tanks have said the Budget leaves the “big picture” largely unchanged, with overall taxation rising as a result of fiscal drag.

In analysis published overnight, the Resolution Foundation said the Budget showed real household disposable income is set to fall by 0.9%, making this Parliament – between 2019 and 2025 – the first in modern history to see a drop in living standards.

(PA Graphics)

IFS director Paul Johnson said the Chancellor had used “smoke and mirrors”, while Torsten Bell, of the Resolution Foundation, said Wednesday’s tax cuts relied on “the prospect of a sour £19 billion of post-election tax rises, and the fiscal fiction that another £19 billion of cuts to public services can be delivered”.

Neither the Conservatives nor Labour have been keen to address the implications of current post-election spending plans, although a Labour spokesman acknowledged the party will face a difficult inheritance if it wins the election.

The party has said it will look at the Government’s plans and “adapt” its own proposals after the Chancellor’s decision to adopt the Labour policy of scrapping non-dom tax status.

On Thursday, the Opposition is to focus on the overall picture on tax, saying the Budget means the average family will be £870 worse off by 2028/29, largely due to tax thresholds being frozen.

Labour said the Chancellor’s plans will only pay back £5 for every extra £10 people pay in tax, while another 3.7 million people face being dragged into paying income tax thanks to the threshold freeze.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “It is just a cynical gimmick from a weak Prime Minister who is desperately trying to cling on to power.”