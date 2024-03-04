Deputy First Minister makes apology to victims of historical institutional abuse

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister has offered a formal apology to victims of historical institutional abuse.

Emma Little-Pengelly read the statement on behalf of herself and First Minister Michelle O’Neill during a sitting of the Assembly on Monday.

It came two years after an official apology was delivered by a number of Stormont ministers in March 2022.

No first minister or deputy first minister were in post at that point after the resignation of then first minister Paul Givan in February 2022 as part of the DUP’s protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

A permanent memorial, compensation and an official apology were among the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI), which revealed sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the homes from 1922 to 1995.

HIAI chairman Sir Anthony Hart outlined a series of recommendations after he disclosed shocking levels of abuse in that period.

On Monday during Executive Office questions, Ms Little-Pengelly was asked by Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer whether she would associate herself and Ms O’Neill with the apology offered by ministers in March 2022.

Ms Little-Pengelly responded: “Mr Speaker, on behalf of myself and the First Minister, I would like to associate ourselves with an apology offered to victims and survivors of historic institutional abuse on 11 March 2022.

Emma Little-Pengelly (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

“In our role as leaders of the Executive and ministers in charge of the Executive Office, we say that we are sorry.

“To victims and survivors we acknowledge the wrong that was done to you, we accept responsibility and we offer our deepest regrets.

“We pledge to ensure that systemic abuse never happens again and we commit to continuing supporting you in any way that you desire.”

Ms Little-Pengelly added that she wanted to pay tribute to the “incredible work” done by victims and survivors in their campaign for recognition and an apology.

Last week the deputy First Minister told the Executive Office committee that consideration was being given to “the right kind of physical memorial” for victims in the Stormont grounds.