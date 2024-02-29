The full list of 75 Body Shop stores set to close

The administrators of Body Shop have announced the closure of a further 75 shops and said that 489 people will lose their jobs.

The closures listed below come on top of seven others announced last week.

Four of the seven shops that shut last week were in London: Surrey Quays, Oxford Street Bond Street, Canary Wharf and Cheapside.

The other three were in Nuneaton in Warwickshire, Ashford Town Centre in Kent, Bristol Queens Road in Bristol.

The list of the next 75 shops that will close:

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Banbury, Oxfordshire

Barnstaple, Devon

Basildon, Essex

Battersea, Greater London

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire

Bexleyheath, Greater London

Blackburn, Lancashire

Blackpool, Lancashire

Bournemouth Commercial Rd, Dorset

Bolton, Greater Manchester

Brixton, Greater London

Broughton Park, Cheshire

Bury, Greater Manchester

Camberley, Surrey

Carlisle, Cumbria

Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire

Chippenham, Wiltshire

Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Croydon, Greater London

Didcot, Oxfordshire

Durham, County Durham

East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire

Edinburgh Gyle Centre, Midlothian

Edinburgh Princes Mall, Midlothian

Epsom, Surrey

Fareham, Hampshire

Farnborough, Hampshire

Glasgow Braehead, Lanarkshire

Glasgow Fort, Lanarkshire

Glasgow Silverburn, Lanarkshire

Glasgow Station, Lanarkshire

Grimsby, Lincolnshire

Halifax, West Yorkshire

Harlow, Essex

Hastings, East Sussex

Hempstead Valley, Kent

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire

Ilford, Greater London

Ipswich, Suffolk

Isle of Wight, Isle of Wight

Islington, Greater London

Kendal, Cumbria

Kings Lynn, Norfolk

Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire

Lewisham Centre, Greater London

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Loughborough, Leicestershire

Luton, Bedfordshire

Macclesfield, Cheshire

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Morpeth, Northumberland

Newton Abbot, Devon

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Oldham, Greater Manchester

Perth, Perthshire

Peterborough Queensgate, Cambridgeshire

Portsmouth, Hampshire

Regent Street, Greater London

Salisbury, Wiltshire

Stafford, Staffordshire

Stansted Airside, Essex

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Swansea, Glamorganshire

Telford, Shropshire

Thanet, Kent

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Wakefield Trinity Walk, West Yorkshire

Walthamstow, Greater London

Wigan, Greater Manchester

Woking, Surrey

Wolverhampton, West Midlands