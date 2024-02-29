Cyndi Lauper signs deal with virtual avatar company behind Abba Voyage

Cyndi Lauper has signed a deal with the company behind the Abba Voyage arena show that uses virtual avatars for in-person concerts.

The 70-year-old American singer’s agreement with Pophouse Entertainment Group means the Swedish company owns the majority share of her master recording revenue and publishing.

The entertainment firm, founded by Abba singer Bjorn Ulvaeus, will make what it calls “creative activations” of her pop music catalogue, which includes the songs Girls Just Want To Have Fun, Time After Time and True Colours.

It is understood this will involve various projects including live shows and small screen plans.

Cyndi Lauper with Pophouse founder Bjorn Ulvaeus (Deliberate PR/PA)

Lauper said: “Since we first met, Pophouse has impressed me with their commitment to maintaining and developing my professional life’s work and ensuring its legacy.

“Their creativity and vision, combined with my continued involvement via our unique joint venture, is what is most exciting to me.

“I can’t wait to participate in this new stage in my musical evolution and I could not be more pleased to know my music will now be in Pophouse’s safe hands as they build upon my legacy in the years to come.”

In a video clip, she told Ulvaeus that “music and visuals go together” and said it is an opportunity to do something “different”.

She added: “When I saw the Abba Voyage, I started to think about what could be done, and then I got excited. I’m not selling, I’m buying.”

Ulvaeus said: “I’m looking forward to sharing experiences.”

The deal does not include Lauper’s Broadway career, which has included writing the music and lyrics for Kinky Boots – a winner of six Tony Awards including best original score.

Pophouse chief executive Per Sundin said: “Cyndi Lauper is an icon with a career that has inspired generation after generation of music lovers.

“That she has entrusted us to protect and continue to grow her legacy is a privilege we are proud to accept.

“We set ourselves apart through our emphasis on artist and brand development, so that we can nurture the value of our investment, and we are pleased Cyndi endorses our vision for her remarkable catalogue of work.”

Previously, Pophouse has turned US rock band Kiss and Abba into avatars of themselves for live concerts.

An Elvis Presley hologram concert experience, using AI and holographic projection to bring the star to life from thousands of his personal photos and home-video footage, is planned for London later this year.