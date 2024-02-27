Machine digging HS2’s longest tunnel breaks through

The machine digging HS2’s longest tunnel has completed its 10-mile journey under the Chiltern Hills.

Florence, named after nurse Florence Nightingale, was greeted with cheers from hundreds of HS2 workers who gathered to witness the moment near South Heath, Buckinghamshire, on Tuesday.

It was launched in May 2021 near Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire.

The machine dug one of a pair of tunnels with a depth of up to 80 metres which will be used for HS2 trains travelling between London and Birmingham.

A second identical machine will break through in the coming weeks.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “This ground-breaking moment for HS2 demonstrates significant progress on the country’s largest infrastructure project, with Florence paving the way for faster, greener journeys between London and Birmingham while supporting hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships along the way.

“Today’s breakthrough of HS2’s longest tunnel highlights the momentum behind the project and the achievement is testament to the hard work and dedication of the 450-strong team helping deliver the line that will transform rail travel for generations to come.”

The move completes a 10-mile journey under the Chiltern Hills, in North Portal, near South Heath, Buckinghamshire (Aaron Chown/PA)

HS2 Ltd described Florence as an “underground factory” with a crew of around 17 people working in shifts to keep it running constantly.

It excavated the tunnel, lined it with 56,000 pre-cast concrete segments and grouted them into position, moving at an average speed of 16 metres per day.

Florence, which has a diameter of 10.25 metres, will be dismantled over the coming weeks.

Some large parts will be reused in other tunnel boring machines (TBMs) but many will be scrapped.

The three million cubic metres of chalk and other material removed during the tunnelling is being used for a grassland restoration project at the site where the machines were launched.

Preparations are also under way for the launch of two more machines to excavate tunnels between Old Oak Common and Euston in the capital.

Workers cheered the completion of the project (Aaron Chown/PA)

HS2 Ltd executive chairman Sir Jon Thompson said: “Today is an incredible day for HS2 and I’d like to thank the hundreds of people who’ve worked so hard over many years to make it happen.

“Once complete, HS2 will dramatically improve journeys between our two largest cities and also free up space on the existing mainline for more local trains.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but historic moments like today really underline the huge amount of progress that’s been made and the fantastic engineering skills we have on the project.”

Florence was operated by HS2’s main works contractor Align, which is a joint venture formed of infrastructure companies Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine and VolkerFitzpatrick.

Four similar TMBs are being used for tunnels on the approach to London, while another two will work on Birmingham’s Bromford tunnel.