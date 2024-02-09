What the papers say – February 9

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s green spending U-turn features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

Sir Keir’s decision to change his £28 billion a year green spending plan to just £4.7 billion leads the Financial Times and The Guardian, while the Daily Mail labelled him “Sir U-turn”.

The Times says the Opposition leader has angered the left of the party with his “green reversal”.

The Daily Express says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to “call out” Labour leader Sir Keir’s “dirty tricks”.

The Daily Mirror says there was a rise in the number of children having teeth pulled out in hospital with 48,000 procedures taking place last year.

The Independent relays words from the leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt who told Mr Sunak to “reflect” on his joke about transgender people.

The Daily Telegraph leads with US federal prosecutors sharing fears US President Joe Biden cannot remember when he was vice president or when his son died.

The i looks at the Horizon Post Office scandal, reporting the second scandal could be linked to “wrongful prosecutions”.

The Metro focuses on a conspiracy theorist whose claim the Manchester Arena bombing was fake was thrown out by a judge who labelled it “absurd”.

The Sun runs with a story on plans for a “blue card” in football, which would send players to a “sin bin” for a 10-minute period.

And the Daily Star says BBC DJ Paul Gambaccini is at “war with frisky foxes”.