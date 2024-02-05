Asda opens 110 new convenience stores as part of goal to reach 1,000 UK sites

Supermarket chain Asda plans to open 110 stores in the UK in February as part of its goal to reach 1,000 shops across the country.

Asda, previously owned by Walmart, will convert 109 Co-op and EG Group convenience sites to Asda Express stores as part of a multimillion-pound investment. The business said it wants to become the second largest grocery retailer in the UK.

Asda plans to turn all 470 convenience sites acquired from the Co-op and EG Group into Express stores by the end of March.

Asda purchased 132 fuel forecourts and convenience stores from Co-op and EG in August 2022 for £438 million. The acquisition was approved in June 2023 after Asda agreed to sell 13 sites to meet competition requirements.

The supermarket had converted 259 locations by the end of January.

Since its acquisition by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital in 2021, Asda has been expanding into the rapidly growing £40 billion convenience and £60 billion food-to-go markets.

Andy Perry, vice president of convenience at Asda, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

“February is a transformational month for the programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

“Our teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

Asda Express stores will offer a wide range of products, including both branded and own-label products.

The retailer said stores will cater to various customer needs, such as quick essential shopping for items like bread and milk, lunch on the go, or preparing dinner from scratch.

Several new stores are set to open in February, located in different parts of the UK, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides, to Plymouth in Devon and Ipswich in Suffolk.

Many of these stores will be located in southern England, an area where Asda has traditionally had less presence.