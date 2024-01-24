Tributes to ‘loving’ man, 84, who died during Storm Isha

The family of a man who died after the car he was in hit a fallen tree during Storm Isha have said their hearts are broken as they paid tribute to the “much loved” 84-year-old.

James “Jimmy” Johnstone, from Grangemouth, was the front seat passenger in the car which collided with the tree on the A905, Beancross Road in Grangemouth at around 11.45pm on Sunday while an amber weather warning was in place.

Police confirmed his name on Wednesday and said that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupants of the vehicle were not injured in the incident in the Falkirk area.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Johnstone’s family said he was a “much-loved and well respected family man who left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege to have met him.

“Our hearts are broken as a family – however, we take great comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with his beloved wife Anne.”

Police appealed for information about the incident which involved a Hyundai car.

(PA Graphics)

Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Johnstone, and all those involved in the collision.

“We continue to offer them support as our inquiries progress.

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or was on the A905 around 11.45pm on Sunday.

“I’d also request anyone with dashcam footage of Beancross Road around that time – please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 4198 of January 21.