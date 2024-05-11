Man, 22, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in north London

A man has been charged with the murder of a 66-year-old woman in north London, police have said.

The woman died after being stabbed in Burnt Oak Broadway, near the junction of Limesdale Gardens, in Edgware on Thursday.

Jalal Debella, 22, will appear on Saturday May 11 at Willesden Magistrates’ Court charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

In graphic footage seen by the PA news agency, members of the public can be seen rushing to the woman’s aid in the aftermath of the stabbing.