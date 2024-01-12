Met Office issues snow and ice warnings as temperatures plunge

Forecasters have warned of potential travel disruption as wintry weather is set to sweep across some parts of the country this weekend.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of snow and ice for much of the north of Scotland, which run from 12am on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday.

The warning spans Stonehaven and Aberdeen in the east to Skye and the Western Isles.

All parts of Scotland north of these areas are likely to be affected, with temperatures as low as minus 4C expected.

The Met Office warned travel disruption is possible with some roads and railways affected, and longer journey times by road, bus and train are likely.

It also warned of icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths, and said there is a small chance that power cuts will occur.

(PA Graphics)

Mobile phone services may also be affected, and snow-covered roads may lead to stranded vehicles.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice for Northern Ireland early next week.

The warning comes into force on Monday at 3am and runs until 11.59pm on Monday.