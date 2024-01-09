Scottish Government ponders ‘idea of pardons’ for Horizon scandal subpostmasters

The Scottish Government is looking at “the idea of a pardon scheme” for subpostmasters affected by the Horizon scandal, the Justice Secretary has said.

More than 700 Post Office managers from across the UK were convicted after the faulty Horizon accounting software, made by Fujitsu, made it look like money was missing from branches.

An ITV drama has brought the story back to the fore, with the Scottish Government looking at what can be done for those affected.

The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) – the body tasked with assessing possible miscarriages of justice – has already sent seven such cases to the appeal court, two of which have resulted in overturned convictions, Justice Secretary Angela Constance said in Holyrood on Tuesday.

But she added: “We are, however, looking at what more can be done.

“We are looking at the idea of a pardon scheme.”

In answer to SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, Ms Constance said the Government has “an open mind to the best way forward”, adding that the SCCRC had proactively sought out those who may have been wrongfully convicted in 2020.

Ms Constance added that she is aware of the UK-wide compensation scheme which requires an appeal court to overturn a conviction before money can be paid out, and that she has written to UK Justice Secretary Alex Chalk to see “how best we can work together”.

Scottish Tory MSP Russell Findlay told MSPs that First Minister Humza Yousaf had not had any meetings relating to the Horizon scandal during his time as Justice Secretary.

Ms Constance said she would work “collaboratively to ensure that everyone effected in Scotland can access justice and right a wrong where that has (been) done”.

But she went on to accuse Mr Findlay of seeking to “overly politicise this matter when this problem has been in the making since 1999”.