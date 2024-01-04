What the papers say – January 4

There is little consensus across Thursday’s newspaper front pages as they cover a range of international, domestic and sporting issues.

The Guardian concentrates on the latest NHS doctor strike which it says is increasing pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The i covers both international and domestic politics as it shares concerns over a second term in the White House for Donald Trump.

The Daily Telegraph‘s front page features former UK leader Boris Johnson, who has hit out at a Metropolitan Police investigation into Israel over alleged war crimes.

The Times focuses on a demand issued to Yemen by a 12-nation state coalition, which includes the UK and the US, over attacks on tanker ships in the Red Sea by rebels.

Home loans may provide Conservatives with a lift in the polls, says the Daily Mail, as it looks at a new-year national insurance cut.

Darts sensation Luke Littler dominates the front of the Daily Mirror after the 16-year-old lost the World Championships final to Luke Humphries.

The Daily Express continued its campaign on assisted dying with Dame Esther Rantzen calling for more social support for the terminally ill.

And the Daily Star warns against “psycho chatbot rascals” which it says are killing the planet.

