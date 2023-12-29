One death linked to E.coli outbreak

One person has died following an outbreak of E.coli, health officials have said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 30 confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli (Stec) have been recorded across England and Scotland since late July in people aged seven to 81.

The agency added that one person from Scotland with the infection has now died.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced a precautionary recall of four products from cheesemaker Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese on Christmas Eve because of possible E.coli contamination and added a fifth product on December 27.

The UKHSA said investigations are continuing into any common links between cases, including links to the recalled cheeses.

It said: “One death has been associated with this outbreak.

“Epidemiological and food chain investigations have identified links between some of the identified cases and a number of unpasteurised cheeses produced by a business in England.”

The UKHSA, FSA, Public Health Scotland (PHS) and Food Standards Scotland are working together with other partner agencies to investigate the outbreak.

A PHS spokesperson said: “PHS can confirm there has been one death associated with E.coli O145 in Scotland.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation in Scotland and are working with UKHSA, who are investigating at a UK-wide level.”

The recalled cheeses are: Mrs Kirkham’s Mild and Creamy Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Tasty Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Mature Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Smoked Lancashire, and No 1 Waitrose and Partners Farmhouse Kirkham’s Lancashire cheese.

The agencies said the products might be contaminated with Stec.

Symptoms caused by Stec organisms include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome – a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “We are aware that this recalled product may be popular over the festive period, especially as it has been sold as part of a Christmas gift hamper, and so we are urging consumers to check whether they have bought or been gifted this product.

“Due to this outbreak of E.coli O145, we are urging all consumers to ensure they follow the advice in the product recall notices, which details all of the products which may pose a risk.”