Man arrested after images show vehicle going 180mph on M4

A man has been arrested after images emerged on social media of a vehicle being driven at 180mph on the M4.

The man, in his 30s, from Eastleaze, Swindon, was held on suspicion of dangerous driving on Thursday night, Wiltshire Police said.

He was taken into custody at Gablecross police station for questioning and remained there on Friday morning.

The Boxing Day incident is believed to have followed a “car meet” in Chippenham, according to the force.

Sergeant Ben Cox said: “It goes without saying that these kinds of speeds are absolutely ridiculous and this behaviour will not be tolerated – we will identify those involved and ensure they are put before the courts so that they can be held accountable for their actions.

“A number of members of the public contacted us who witnessed this behaviour on the M4 – if you have any information which could assist please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 54230137111.