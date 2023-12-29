Garden centre owner ‘humbled and proud’ at New Year Honour

The owner of a popular chain of garden centres in Northern Ireland has said he is humbled and proud at being named in the New Year Honours.

Robin Mercer, 69, who is the third generation owner of Hillmount garden lifestyle business, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to business and the economy.

Hillmount has centres in Bangor, Belfast and Newtownards in Northern Ireland and one in Cheshire in England.

The business was found by Mr Mercer’s grandfather in 1940.

Robin Mercer at Hillmount Garden Centre’s popular Santa’s Grotto (PA)

As the current custodian of the family enterprise, Mr Mercer says he has always tried to maintain a “deep connection to the local community”, as he believes business should be about making a “positive difference” in the lives of gardening enthusiasts and his staff.

During the pandemic, managing director Mr Mercer offered garden furniture to emergency services to help them kit out areas where they could enjoy downtime while maintaining social distancing.

The married father-of-three also developed home delivery and click-and-collect services for customers who found gardening vital for their mental health during lockdown.

Mr Mercer has also been a vocal advocate for the local horticulture industry, articulating the challenges presented by Brexit and the associated restrictions on bringing certain goods into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

Owner of Hillmount Garden Centre Robin Mercer (PA)

“I was utterly speechless and genuinely surprised when I received notification that I would be named in the King’s New Year Honours list,” he said.

“I’m humbled yet filled with immense pride to be recognised for the impact I have made on the local community and economy while doing something that I love.

“Gardening is in my blood and it’s a privilege to accept this honour. Receiving this very special news is a wonderful way to start the new year.”

A Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society, Mr Mercer grew up at Hillmount in Gilnahirk in greater Belfast.

He attended the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise at Greenmount, Co Antrim.

Mr Mercer is married to Edith and they have three sons and seven grandchildren.

Their youngest son, Alan, works alongside his parents in the family business.