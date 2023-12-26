Sun to shine on Boxing Day sales but wind and rain forecast for evening

The sun is set to shine across the UK on Boxing Day, the Met Office has said.

For those heading to the capital to do their shopping, London will see highs of 8C and lows of 6C, remaining dry throughout the day.

However, the weather is set to get wet and windy towards the end of the day, with weather warnings in place across parts of the UK.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said that clear skies overnight will lead to a fresher start to Boxing Day morning.

Some weather warnings are in place (Yui Mok/PA)

“For most it will be dry overnight, plenty of clear skies,” he said.

“This will allow temperatures though across Scotland to dip below freezing around -3C with some icy stretches forming here with some wintry showers still feeding in from the north.

“Elsewhere temperatures generally holding up above freezing, but lower than they have been of late. So temperatures actually in single figures.

“So it means a fresher start to Boxing Day morning, but plenty of blue skies around.”

He said that there would be “plenty of sunshine to come” following a few showers across North Wales, northern England, and parts of the Midlands.

“A great day to be outside, just some wintry showers affecting the north-east of Scotland,” he said.

However, evening time on Boxing Day is set to see a cloud of rain making its way across the UK.

“As we head into the evening time on Boxing Day, we’ll see the cloud and the rain slowly spill its way north-eastwards,” he said.

“Some heavy rain developing, particularly across Wales into parts of Northern Ireland, and later on, northern England.

Mr Dewhurst said that the rain could turn into snow, with wind and rain warnings also in place in parts of southern and northern England, Wales, and Southern Scotland heading into Wednesday morning.

“Bumping into some cold air it could give some temporary snow across the far north of the Pennines into southern parts of Scotland,” he said.

“The winds picking up too towards the end of the night, we could see gusts of 50-60mph.

“So rainfall and wind warnings to take us into Wednesday morning.”

A yellow rain warning is in place across northern England between 3am and 6pm on Wednesday.

While rain and snow warnings cover much of Scotland between 6am and midnight.

Wales has a rain warning between midnight and 6pm, and south-west and coastal parts of southern England have one in place from midnight until 3pm.