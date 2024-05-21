Woman, 78, dead and man arrested after weapon incident

A 78-year-old woman has died and a man has been arrested after an incident involving a weapon in a residential street.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at a house at Fernieside Crescent in the south east of Edinburgh at about 8.25am on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were seen standing guard at a property (Jane Barlow/PA)

Local residents have reported hearing “gunshots” in the street.

It is understood the incident involved a weapon but no one was shot with a gun.

Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

In a statement, the force said their inquiries are continuing.

They added: “This was an isolated incident and officers remain in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”

The scene in Fernieside Crescent, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Forensic officers were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon and the area remained cordoned off.

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.