Second arrest after Banksy street art stop sign removed from pole

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after a Banksy artwork was removed from a pole in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The piece of street art – a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones – was revealed at the intersection of Southampton Way and Commercial Way in Peckham at midday on Friday.

A person removes an artwork by Banksy, which was unveiled at the intersection of Southampton Way and Commercial Way in Peckham, south-east London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Less than an hour after Banksy confirmed it was genuine by posting a photo on social media, witnesses saw the artwork being removed by a man with bolt cutters.

On Saturday, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage and later released on bail as the force conducts further inquiries.

A man in his 40s was arrested on the same charges on Sunday and remains in police custody.