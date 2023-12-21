Putin’s Russia a ‘real and constant threat’ to Europe – Starmer

Russia is a “real and constant threat” to Europe, Sir Keir Starmer said as he visited British troops deployed near the border with Vladimir Putin’s country.

The Labour leader visited soldiers stationed in Estonia to stress his party’s commitment to Nato and thank them for their service over Christmas.

As well as the military threat from Mr Putin’s actions, underlined by the war in Ukraine, there was also the risk of other forms of “interference” by the Russian state.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey with troops at Tapa forward operating Nato base, near the Russian border in Estonia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir said the UK and its allies “need to be prepared, we need to deter” in response to Moscow’s actions.

The Labour leader said: “I think we have to be mindful of that threat from Russia to Europe, to ourselves in the UK and the interference that goes on.”

He said there was a “real and constant threat from Russia, measured in years, and measured back home in the UK as well”.

Sir Keir, accompanied by shadow defence secretary John Healey, visited the troops in the Estonian snow.

The Labour leader, who polls suggest is on track to enter No 10 after next year’s general election, has been at pains to highlight the policy shift from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, who has suggested military alliances such as Nato should ultimately be disbanded.

Sir Keir and Mr Healey used the visit to praise British military personnel for helping to protect Nato’s eastern flank.

The pair were expected to observe military exercises before joining troops in the canteen over lunch.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on a military vehicle during his visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ahead of the visit, Mr Healey said: “We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to win. We stand ready to back further assistance to Ukraine and our Nato allies like Estonia.”

Amid signs of war fatigue among Ukraine’s Western allies, Labour has heaped pressure on Rishi Sunak’s Government to reveal the UK’s plans for future military aid for Ukraine.

The UK gave £4.6 billion of military aid across 2022 and 2023.